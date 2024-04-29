MARYLAND NEWS – National Harbor enacts an emergency curfew

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks enacted an emergency curfew for the National Harbor. This comes after multiple fights among hundreds of teenagers broke out at the harbor last weekend. The curfew will be in effect on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 5 p.m. for any unsupervised teenagers 16 years old and younger.

Alsobrooks said, “I am deeply angered and disappointed at the teens that were involved in looting stores and engaging in acts of violence at National Harbor last weekend, and those responsible will be held to account for their actions.” She continued, “Our parents must know National Harbor is not a daycare or playground, and we cannot have our children coming to National Harbor unsupervised, especially with intention of causing trouble.”





