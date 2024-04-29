VIRGINIA NEWS – University of Virginia expels fraternity after reports of hazing

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The University of Virginia has expelled the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity from campus for hazing following an investigation. The university also suspended Theta Chi and Sigma Alpha Mu fraternities as the investigation continues.

Pi Kappa Alpha’s executive President Justin Buck said, “We will have a constant reminder of the embarrassment which these men have caused our fraternity. However it will not be the names of these individuals who will be listed on this website, although it should be, it will be the name of our fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha, which will be further sullied and degraded.” He continued, “That is why the fraternity fully supports the individual pursuit by the University against over 20 men, many of whom will be facing expulsion from the university.”





