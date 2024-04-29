WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Metro board approved a $4.8 billion budget

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Metro Board of Directors approved a $4.8 billion budget for the new budget year that begins on July 1. Under the new budget, bus and base rail fares will increase from $2 to $2.25.

Metro Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg said, “We want to thank our elected officials and jurisdictional partners for the historic commitments they have made to Metro and the region to keep Metro strong in the coming years.” He continued, “Over the next year, we’re looking forward to continuing a robust conversation with jurisdictional partners, elected officials, and business and community stakeholders around Metro’s role in the region and how the region can sustain and support the world-class transit that the DMV deserves.”





