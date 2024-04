Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels with the second pick in the NFL draft on Thursday. He played quarterback at Louisiana State University. Daniels was awarded the Heisman Trophy on Saturday.

After he was selected, Daniels said, “I was pretty confident just based off the conversations that we had that I was able to come here and fit into the Commander’s team.” He continued, “I’m here now, I can’t wait to get to work.”