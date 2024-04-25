NATIONAL NEWS – USC cancels its primary graduation ceremony for class of 2024

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The University of Southern California has canceled its main graduation ceremony. The university released a statement, “With the new safety measures in place this year, the time needed to process the large number of guests coming to campus will increase substantially. As a result, we will not be able to host the main stage ceremony that traditionally brings 65,000 students, families, and friends to our campus all at the same time and during a short window from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.”

The cancellation comes after days of pressure against the university to reinstate the canceled valedictorian speech of a pro-Palestine student. There have also been student protests on campus in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The university has stated that there will be “new activities” in place of the ceremony.





