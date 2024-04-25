WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – George Washington University students launch Gaza solidarity encampment

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Students at George Washington University have launched their own Gaza Solidarity Encampment on campus. Students are also demanding that the university divest from companies that are tied to Israel.

University President Ellen Granberg released a statement, “Today, we requested the assistance of DC Metropolitan Police to relocate an unauthorized protest encampment on the University Yard.” She continued, “The encampment, unlike some demonstrations in the past, is an unauthorized use of university space at this location and violated several university policies. The decision to request MPD assistance came after multiple instructions made by GWPD to relocate to an alternative demonstration site on campus went unheeded by encampment participants.”