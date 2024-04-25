NATIONAL NEWS – FDA finds Bird Flu virus remnants in pasteurized milk

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has shared that Bird Flu remnants were found in pasteurized milk following a study. The results from the FDA’s commercial milk study show “about 1 in 5 of the retail samples tested are quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR)-positive for HPAI viral fragments, with a greater proportion of positive results coming from milk in areas with infected herds.” The FDA stated that the positive results does not necessarily represent the actual virus and that more testing is required.

The FDA has stated that commercial milk supply remains safe for consumers. The FDA also said that they will continue with nationwide sampling.





