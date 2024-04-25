Trending
NATIONAL NEWS – Tennessee lawmakers pass bill allowing teachers to carry guns in school

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Lawmakers in Tennessee have passed legislation that allows teachers and school staff to be armed. The legislation passed on Tuesday in a 68-28 vote. The legislation now heads to Tennessee’s Republican Governor Bill Lee for his signature. 

The bill’s summary states, “Teachers, Principals and School Personnel – As introduced, authorizes a faculty or staff member of a school to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds subject to certain conditions, including obtaining an enhanced handgun carry permit and completing annual training.” This legislation comes one year after a opened fire at a Nashville school killing 3 students and 3 adults.



