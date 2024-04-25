MARYLAND NEWS – University of Maryland students encampment on campus in solidarity with Gaza

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Students at the University of Maryland have begun a “Gaza Solidarity” encampment on campus. They join several college campuses around the country that have followed Columbia University students’ encampment protest.

Students at the University of Maryland’s encampment have called on the university to divest from military companies and contractors and to denounce the genocide in Gaza. They also ask the university to end policing on campus and to protect Black and brown students.





