ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – 9-1-1 crew member Rico Priem killed in car crash

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

9-1-1 crew member Rico Priem, 66, died Saturday in a car accident. According to Priem’s union, he was driving home after a 14-hour workday when the crash occurred.

Matt Loeb, President of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, said in a statement. “Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss.” The statement continues, “We are working to support our member’s family, their fellow members and colleagues. Safety in all aspects of the work our members do is our highest priority and we will assist in any investigation in any way that we can.”





