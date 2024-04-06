NATIONAL NEWS – Where is the Powerball lottery drawing for Saturday night?

Peter Francis, Staff Writer

On Saturday night, Powerball lottery ticket holders were left holding their tickets and waiting well past the usually airtime for weekly drawings. Players were asking, “Where is the Powerball drawing for tonight?” The Powerball.com website issued this message to potential ticket holders:

The Powerball® drawing scheduled for 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 6 has been delayed.

Tonight, we have one participating lottery that needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures, which have been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game.

Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process.

Please hold on to your tickets for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. When the required pre-draw procedures are complete, the Powerball drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.

The drawing will be live streamed on Powerball.com, and the winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel.