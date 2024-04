Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a train Sunday night. The incident happened at Federal Triangle Metro Station.

In a post to social media DC Fire and EMS said, “Metro rescue Federal Triangle Metro 350 12th St NW. 1 person confirmed under a train. This is currently a viable patient. DC Fire & Metro Transit Police Department in unified command. Rescue efforts in progress by #DCsBravest.” Authorities do not suspect foul play.