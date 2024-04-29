MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland high school athletic director used AI to frame the principal, police say

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Dazhon Darien, an athletic director at Pikesville High School allegedly used artificial intelligence to impersonate the school’s principal, Eric Eiswert. The recording included racist and antisemitic remarks. Darien was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with disrupting school activities, theft, retaliating against a witness, and stalking.

Baltimore County’s state’s attorney Scott Shellenberger said, “In this particular case, we obviously had some statutes that were right on point, but we do in fact need to take a look at some others.” He continued, “ We also need to take a broader look at how this technology can be used and abused to harm other people.”