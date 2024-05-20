Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»NATIONAL NEWS – Morehouse College faculty votes to award Biden with honorary doctorate

NATIONAL NEWS – Morehouse College faculty votes to award Biden with honorary doctorate

0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The faculty of Morehouse College voted in favor of bestowing President Joe Biden with an honorary doctorate during its upcoming commencement ceremony. The motion passed in a 50-38 vote. 

Morehouse students have voiced their opposition to their school’s decision to honor Biden due to his support of Israel. Morehouse’s president, David Thomas, sent a message to students, “We will not — on Morehouse’s campus — create a national media moment where our inability to manage these tensions leads to people being taken out of a Morehouse ceremony in zip ties by law enforcement.”

Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.