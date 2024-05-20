NATIONAL NEWS – Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott pardons man convicted of killing protester in 2020

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott pardoned Army Sergeant Daniel Perry, who was convicted of fatally shooting Black Lives Matter protester, Garrett Foster, in July 2020 in Austin, Texas. Last year, a Travis County jury sentenced Perry to 25 years in prison. Abbott previously shared his promise to pardon Perry in a post to social media: “I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry.”

Travis County District Attorney José Garza opposed the pardon stating, “Their actions are contrary to the law and demonstrate that there are two classes of people in this state where some lives matter and some lives do not.” He continued, “They have sent a message to Garrett Foster’s family, to his partner, and to our community that his life does not matter.”





