MARYLAND NEWS – Governor Wes Moore signs bill to create a statewide gun center

By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, Maryland News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Maryland’s Governor Wes Moore signed a bill on Thursday that will create a statewide center to prevent gun violence. The center will be a partnership with federal and local agencies. 

During a news conference, Moore said, “Maryland became the first state in the nation to officially answer President Biden’s call.” Moore was referencing President Joe Biden’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which was established in September 2023. According to the Biden administration, the office aims to help support states in reducing gun violence.



