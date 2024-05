Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, 63, was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash. There were eight other people on board including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The helicopter crashed in a mountainous region under heavy fog.

Iran’s first Vice President Mohammed Mokhber has been named the country’s acting president. Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kanu will serve as acting foreign minister.