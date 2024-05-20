SPORTS NEWS – Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday before the PGA Championship. Scheffler was arrested and charged with a felony second-degree assault after he allegedly injured a police officer who was directing traffic around a fatal crash. He was also charged with third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, according to court records. He was released from jail and performed in the tournament.

In a statement Friday, Scheffler said, “This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do.” He continued, “I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”





