VIRGINIA NEWS – Pro-Palestine protestors arrested at Virginia Tech

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Multiple people were arrested Monday morning from a pro-Palestine encampment on Virginia Tech’s campus. The protestors had been on the lawn of the university’s Graduate Life Center since Friday. According to the university, they informed the protestors that they were violating university policy by their gathering.

In a statement, the university said, “Virginia Tech values free speech and the protestors’ right to be heard, but only if the rights of others and public safety can be assured.” It continued, “As Sunday progressed, protestors continued to refuse to comply with policy and took further steps to occupy the lawn of the Graduate Life Center and outdoor spaces next to Squires Student Center. Given these actions by protesters, the university recognized that the situation had the increasing potential to become unsafe.”





