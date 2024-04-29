WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Climate protestor gets 60 days in prison for vandalizing sculpture in National Gallery of Art

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Joanna Smith of Brooklyn, New York, has been sentenced to 60 days in prison after she pleaded guilty to defacing an Edgar Degas sculpture at the District’s National Gallery of Art in April 2023. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson also ordered Smith to serve 24 months of supervised release, serve 150 hours of community service, of which 10 hours must involve cleaning graffiti, and pay restitution for the damage to the Degas exhibit.

Smith has been banned from entering the District of Columbia for two years. Smith was also banned from all monuments and museums in the District for two years. Smith and a co-conspirator smeared paint on the base surrounding the sculpture and on the case. The National Gallery of Art said that it cost over $4,000 to repair the damage.





