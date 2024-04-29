VIRGINIA NEWS – Fauquier native Blake Corum selected by Rams in NFL draft

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Fauquier native Blake Corum was selected by the Los Angeles Rams Friday in the NFL draft. Corum was selected in the third round as the 83rd overall pick.

Corum previously told FauquierNow, “Coming from Fauquier County, I try to be an inspiration and show everyone that, even if you come from a small town in Fauquier, you can do the same thing I did with hard work and determination and consistency.” He continued, “That’s why I came back home and started the BC2 Youth Football Camp. I hope [the kids]learn and take away that whatever they put their minds to, they can achieve. It doesn’t matter if anyone doesn’t believe in you, as long as you believe in yourself.”





