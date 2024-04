Mariah Csin, Staff Writer

The Washington Capitals lost to the New York Rangers last night ending their season. The best-of-seven series against the Rangers ended with a 4-0 sweep. This was the first time in history that the Capitals have been swept in the first round of a series.

In a post to social media the Capitals said, “This team battled through thick and thin and overcame so much adversity. We couldn’t be more proud and excited to see what the future holds.”