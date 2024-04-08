Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»NATIONAL NEWS – South Carolina’s Dawn Staley is first Black coach to win 3 Division 1 titles

NATIONAL NEWS – South Carolina’s Dawn Staley is first Black coach to win 3 Division 1 titles

0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

South Carolina’s women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley made history on Sunday as she became the first Black coach to win three national championships in Division 1 history. South Carolina defeated Iowa to finish their season with a perfect 38-0 record.

Staley was recently named the Naismith Coach of the Year, a title that she has held for three consecutive years.  During the championship ceremony Staley said, “We serve an unbelievable God. Uncommon Favor. So blessed.”



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.