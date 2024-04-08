SPORTS NEWS – Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg announces retirement

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, 35, announced his retirement on Saturday. Strasburg was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft. He was also the 2019 World Series MVP when the National’s won the championship. He has had years of injuries that have prevented him from pitching since June 9, 2022.

Strasburg said, “Today, I am announcing my retirement from the game I love.” He continued, “I realized after repeated attempts to return to pitching, injuries no longer allow me to perform at a Major League level.”





