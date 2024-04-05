NATIONAL NEWS – Judge denies Trump’s bid to dismiss classified documents case

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon denied former President Donald Trump’s bid to get his classified documents case dismissed. Under the Presidential Records Act, at the end of their term the president can keep their personal records but they are required to return all presidential records. Trump’s lawyers are arguing that the records he took were personal and not classified.

Prosecutors said, “Trump’s entire effort to rely on the PRA is not based on any facts.” They continued, “It is a post hoc justification that was concocted more than a year after he left the White House, and his invocation in this Court of the PRA is not grounded in any decision he actually made during his presidency to designate as personal any of the records charged.”





