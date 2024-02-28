BUSINESS NEWS – Coinbase experiencing website and app crash, zero balances for some crypto accounts

Cryptocurrency investing website Coinbase is experiencing outages in several states in the U.S. Some investor accounts are showing zero balances. The website has currently issued a notice stating that some users’ accounts are having technical difficulties.

Coinbase’s notice reads: “We are aware that some users may see a zero balance across their Coinbase accounts and may experience errors in buying or selling. Our team is investigating this issue and will provide an update shortly. Your assets are safe.” The app and the website issued the warning. By 1:00pm EST on Wednesday, the problem had not been resolved.