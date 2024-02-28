SPORTS NEWS – FedEx ends naming rights contract with Washington Commanders stadium

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

FedEx announced that the company has ended its naming rights sponsorship of the Washington Commanders stadium, FedExField. FedEx has had the naming rights sponsorship of the Commanders stadium since 1999. The Commanders announced that they have started the process of acquiring a new stadium naming rights partner.

“FedEx is a longtime sponsor of multiple sports leagues, properties, and teams. We continuously review our marketing programs to ensure our investments are aligned with our evolving business objectives,” said FedEx in a statement. “As part of this review, we have decided to not continue as the naming rights sponsor of FedExField as we focus on our broader NFL sponsorship and opportunities that reflect our global footprint. We believe the future is bright for the Washington Commanders, and we look forward to watching the team evolve under their new ownership.”





