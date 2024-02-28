Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Officials at Beverly Vista Middle School in Beverly Hills, California are investigating students at the school after artificial intelligence was used to generate nude photos of their classmates. The students involved have been removed from the school as the investigation is underway, according to Beverly Hills Unified School District Superintendent Michael Bregy.

“We strongly urge Congress as well as federal and state governments to take immediate and decisive action to protect our children from the potential dangers of unregulated AI technology,” wrote Bregy in a statement. “We call for the passing of legislation and enforcement of laws that not only punish perpetrators to deter future acts but also strictly regulate evolving AI technology to prevent misuse.”





