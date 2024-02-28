Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»NATIONAL NEWS – Free tuition for all students at Albert Einstein College of Medicine after $1 billion donation

NATIONAL NEWS – Free tuition for all students at Albert Einstein College of Medicine after $1 billion donation

0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Ruth Gottesman, announced that she would be donating $1 billion to the school. Through this donation, all four-year medical student’s education is now tuition-free.

Gottesman, 93, is the widow of Berkshire Hathaway investor David “Sandy” Gottesman. “I am very thankful to my late husband, Sandy, for leaving these funds in my care, and I feel blessed to be given the great privilege of making this gift to such a worthy cause,” said Gottesman.



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.