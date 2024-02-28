ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Donna Summer estate sues Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign over the use of ‘I Feel Love’

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The estate of Donna Summer has sued Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign for illegal use of her song “I Feel Love” in their collaboration “Good (Don’t Die).” The lawsuit alleging copyright infringement was filed by Summer’s husband, Bruce Sudano, who has served as the executor of the singer’s estate since her passing in 2012.

The suit alleges that representatives for Kanye West sought permission to use the song and were rejected. “In the face of this rejection,” the suit says, “defendants arrogantly and unilaterally decided they would simply steal ‘I Feel Love’ and use it without permission.” The song is currently not available on streaming services.





