WORLD NEWS – At least 100 Palestinians killed and 700 injured in Gaza after Israeli forces opened fire on food lines

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

At least 100 Palestinians were killed and more than 700 were injured after being shot by Israeli forces on Thursday as they waited to get food aid. Since October there have been consistent blockades preventing aid from getting into Gaza

“Even after close to five months of brutal hostilities, Gaza still has the ability to shock us,” said UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths. “I’m appalled at the reported killing and injury of hundreds of people during a transfer of aid supplies west of Gaza City today. This comes as the death toll across Gaza since October 7 hits the 30,000-mark. Life is draining out of Gaza at terrifying speed.”





