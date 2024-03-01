NATIONAL NEWS – Mitch McConnell to step down as Senate GOP leader

Trending
0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 82, announced that he is stepping down as the GOP leader after November’s presidential elections. McConnell is the longest-serving party leader in Senate history with 17 years. He was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and is Kentucky’s longest-serving senator.

“I always imagined a moment when I have total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work. A moment when I’m certain I have helped preserve the ideals I so strongly believe,” said McConnell. “That day arrived today.”



