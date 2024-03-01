WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – House passes RFK revitalization bill

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The House passed the RFK Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act on Wednesday. The bill would allow the District to redevelop the defunct RFK stadium. The last team to call the stadium home was the soccer club D.C. United in 2017. The bill now goes to the Senate for approval.

“Tonight’s vote was a significant step forward in our efforts to unlock the full potential of the RFK Campus — for our residents and visitors, the community, and DC’s Comeback. H.R. 4984 received overwhelming, bipartisan support and we want to thank House Oversight Chair James Comer, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton and all of the co-sponsors for championing this legislation,” said District Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We look forward to working with the Senate to swiftly advance this legislation.”





