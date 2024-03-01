NATIONAL NEWS – Illinois judge removes Trump from primary ballot

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot. The decision stems from Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. The decision is on hold until Friday to give Trump time to appeal.

“The court also realizes the magnitude of this decision and its impact on the upcoming primary Illinois elections,” wrote Porter. “The Illinois State Board of Election shall remove Donald J. Trump from the ballot for the General Primary Election on March 19, 2024, or cause any votes cast for him to be suppressed.”





