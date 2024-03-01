MARYLAND NEWS – 2 Marines charged in connection to racial slurs written at the University of Maryland

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Two Marines have been charged in connection to racial slurs being written inside a residence hall on the University of Maryland’s campus. The incident happened on April 29, 2023, inside La Plata Hall, and Hayden Pritchard and Sergio Delgado have been charged. The residence life staff found the racial slurs against the Black community and alerted authorities.

“The charges against Lance Cpl. Delgado and Lance Cpl. Pritchard reflect conduct that is inconsistent with the exceedingly high standards the United States Marine Corps expects of its Marines,” said Capt. Kayla Haas, a spokesperson for Marine Barracks Washington. “Further, such behavior would not reflect the outstanding conduct and professionalism displayed by the vast majority of Marine Barracks Washington’s Marines and sailors. Should these charges be substantiated, Lance Cpl. Delgado and Lance Cpl. Pritchard will be held fully accountable for their actions.”