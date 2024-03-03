WHITE HOUSE – President Biden makes appeal to Donald Trump to work together to pass border security bill

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

President Biden and former President Donald Trump visited the southern border on Thursday. During his briefing, Biden appealed to GOP front-runner Trump to work together on getting Congress to pass the border security bill.

“I understand my predecessor’s in Eagle Pass today, so here’s what I would say to Mr. Trump: Instead of playing politics with the issue, instead of telling members of Congress to block this legislation, join me, or I’ll join you in telling the Congress to pass this bipartisan border security bill. We can do it together. You know and I know it’s the toughest, most efficient, most effective border security bill this country’s ever seen. So instead of playing politics with the issue, why don’t we just get together and get it done?”





