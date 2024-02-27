MARYLAND NEWS – Medical aid-in-dying bill falls short on votes in Senate in Maryland

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A medical aid-in-dying bill that would allow terminally ill patients to prompt their own deaths with a physician’s help will likely be stalled for another year, according to Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Chair Will Smith, D-Montgomery. There have been two versions of the bill, SB 443 and HB 403, and both versions have not received the votes needed.

Currently, the District along with ten states offers the end-of-life option for patients. The choice of euthanasia is polarizing as supporters believe that people with terminal and painful illnesses should be able to medically end their lives. Those who oppose have cited medical ethics and others state religious beliefs.





