VIRGINIA NEWS – Old Dominion basketball coach, Jeff Jones, retiring after heart attack and prostate cancer diagnosis

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Old Dominion University’s men’s basketball Jeff Jones announced his retirement from coaching on Monday. Jones had a heart attack in December and stepped away to recover when he learned that he would need to also treat prostate cancer that had returned for the fourth time.

“Dec. 20 kind of changed stuff. It gave me an opportunity to think about how grateful I am and what really matters,” said Jones. “I’ve been so fortunate. Forty-one years. That’s a long time. But the number of people I’ve been associated with over those years is just amazing. … I feel like I’m a really lucky person.”





