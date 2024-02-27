WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – DC announces $400 million plan to revitalize downtown

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

District Mayor Muriel Bowser announced two planning initiatives to help revitalize Downtown D.C., the Downtown Action Plan and the Downtown Public Realm Plan. The plans created with District leaders, DowntownDC, and Golden Triangle BIDs aim to help bring more businesses and visitors to downtown.

“Downtown DC is unique – in part, because it is home to dozens of monuments, museums, and federal spaces, but also because of the local businesses and attractions that that drive our economy and attract visitors from across the region. With the future of Downtown, we have a unique opportunity – and responsibility – to be bold, creative, and collaborative,” said Mayor Bowser. “These plans give us a roadmap for how our community can work together to deliver on the enormous potential of our beautiful Downtown DC.”





