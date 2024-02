Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

President Biden said that he hopes there will be a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip by “next Monday.” Nearly 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza by Israel since October, according to Gaza health officials.

“Well I hope by the beginning of the weekend, I mean, the end of the weekend,” said Biden. “My national security adviser tells me that we’re close. We’re close, it’s not done yet. And my hope is that by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire.”