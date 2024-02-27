NATIONAL NEWS – Wendy’s to begin testing surge pricing at restaurants

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Wendy’s announced that they plan to begin testing out dynamic pricing for menu items at their restaurants by next year. The prices would fluctuate throughout the day depending on the demand for the item.

“Beginning as early as 2025, we will begin testing more enhanced features like dynamic pricing and daypart offerings, along with AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling,” said Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner. “As we continue to show the benefit of this technology in our company-operated restaurants, franchisee interest in digital menu boards should increase, further supporting sales and profit growth across the system.”





