NATIONAL NEWS – Air Force member dies after setting himself on fire protesting Israel’s war against Palestinians

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Active-duty U.S. Air Force serviceman, Aaron Bushnell, died on Sunday after he self-immolated in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. Bushnell wore his military uniform as he stood in front of the embassy and poured accelerant over himself before igniting the flame. He repeatedly shouted “Free Palestine” before he collapsed to the ground. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“My name is Aaron Bushnell, I am an active duty member of the United States Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in genocide,” said Bushnell in a livestream on video streaming platform Twitch. “I’m about to engage in an extreme act of protest but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it’s not extreme at all.”





