WORLD NEWS – 31,000 troops killed since Russia invaded Ukraine, Zelenskyy reports

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in Feb. 2022. This is the first time that Ukraine has confirmed the number of deaths since the invasion. A U.S. foreign aid bill for Ukraine is currently stalled in Congress.

“It’s a big loss to us. 31,000 Ukrainians, Ukrainian soldiers, died in this war. Not 300,000. Not 150,000, whatever Putin is lying with,” Zelensky said. “Every loss is a huge loss to us.”





