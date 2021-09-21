Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»Wife of former Prince George’s County executive Rushern Baker, dies at age 61

Wife of former Prince George’s County executive Rushern Baker, dies at age 61

0
By on Featured, Maryland News

The former Prince George’s County executive Rushern Baker, in a tweet issued a statement regarding the death of his wife, Christa Beverly Baker.

“Today I lost the love of my life, my best friend, and the source of all my strength. She was our rock – the absolutely best mother to my kids and wife to me. She spent her life fighting injustice, inequities and, for the last decade, illness with grace and grit,” he wrote on Twitter.

She had reportedly fought a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.  Condolences poured in from around the metro area, including Governor Larry Hogan.

Share.

About Author

avatar

DC Spotlight Staff Writer

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.