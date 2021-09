Two men from Lanham and one man from Landover has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 8-year-old P. J. Evans. On August 24, Evans was in his apartment complex at the 1600 block of Brightseat Road in Landover when shots rang out and struck him while he was playing a video game.

Evans funeral was last week.

The men were charged with first and second-degree murder and weapons possessions.