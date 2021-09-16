Trending
Metro makes history with first discount on metro pass

By on Featured, Wash DC News

Photo:  DC Spotlight Newspaper/Wendy Thompson

Paul Smedberg, chairman of the Metro Board, has instituted a new unlimited day pass with an up to 50% discount.  Smedberg and Metro, in reaction to a historic pandemic is offering a first-ever discount in order to “rebuild ridership.”

“Bringing back riders and attracting new ones will take bold action and doing things we have never done before,” said Smedberg

The pass includes unlimited trips on Metrorail and Metrobus during a specific time from September 16 – October 15.  One, three and seven-day passes are now half price and passes for the month begin at $44.

