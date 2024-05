Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump was held in contempt of court Tuesday in his hush money trial. New York Judge Juan M. Merchan fined Trump $9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order that prevented him from making statements about individuals connected to his case. Merchan found that Trump made nine violations.

Trump is ordered to pay the fine by Friday. Merchan also ruled that Trump must delete the offending messages from his social media account and campaign website.