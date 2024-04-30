MARYLAND NEWS – Two teenagers arrested after “senior skip day” shooting wounded 5

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Two teenage boys aged 14 and 16 have been arrested in connection to the shooting at a Greenbelt, Maryland park during “senior skip day.” The shooting happened on April 19 as hundreds of high school students gathered in the park. Five teens were shot and hospitalized but have since been released. The two boys have been charged as adults with weapon charges and attempted first-degree murder.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said, “What happened at this park should never have happened.” She continued, “My heart goes out to the families and those impacted directly by the senseless shootings that occurred here. Our young people deserve a future free from violence.”





