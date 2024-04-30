NATIONAL NEWS – 3-year-old shoots himself in the foot with his mother’s gun

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A three-year-old in Florida accidentally shot himself in the foot Sunday with his mother’s gun. His mother, Stephanie Jerez, is a Miami-Dade County school police officer. The gun that the child shot himself was his mother’s personal gun, not her service weapon.

The child was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Jerez has been charged with child neglect with great bodily harm. The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department has relieved Jerez of her duty pending the outcome of the investigation.





