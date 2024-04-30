WHITE HOUSE NEWS – President Biden and Mexican President Obrador discuss migration

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shared a call Sunday. The two leaders spoke about the U.S.-Mexico border and how to manage migration. They also spoke about increasing shared security surrounding the border.

Biden and Obrador released a joint statement, “The two leaders discussed how to effectively manage hemispheric migration, strengthen operational efficiency on our shared border, and thereby improve the security and prosperity of citizens of both countries. In the short term, the two leaders ordered their national security teams to work together to immediately implement concrete measures to significantly reduce irregular border crossings while protecting human rights.”





